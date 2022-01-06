DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $140.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

