DIEBOLD NIXDORF Inc (DBD): Price Now Near $10.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DBD

At the moment, DBD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.84%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DBD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Computers stocks, DBD ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DBD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DBD’s price is up $0.04 (0.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DBD has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. DIEBOLD NIXDORF Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DBD: Daily RSI Analysis DBD’s RSI now stands at 44.6056.

DBD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For DBD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on DBD may find value in this recent story:

Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2021 Third Quarter Investor Call on Oct. 28

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 28 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

