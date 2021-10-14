DIEBOLD NIXDORF Inc (DBD): Price Up $0.22 (2.16)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.76)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DBD

Currently, DBD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on DBD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DBD ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

DBD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DBD’s price is up $0.22 (2.16%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DBD has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DBD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. DIEBOLD NIXDORF Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DBD: Daily RSI Analysis For DBD, its RSI is now at 100.

DBD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

