Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR): Price Up $0.33 (0.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, DLR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. DLR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Currently, DLR’s price is up $0.33 (0.24%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DLR has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

