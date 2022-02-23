Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.18 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DDS opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s has a one year low of $76.06 and a one year high of $416.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

