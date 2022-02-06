Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,503,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $465,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after acquiring an additional 706,087 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Kroger by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

