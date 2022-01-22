Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.77

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.77 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 13063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

