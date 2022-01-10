Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL): Price Down $-0.5 (-4.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.5 (-4.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DDL

Currently, DDL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.5 (-4.05%) from the hour prior. DDL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DDL ranks 72nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

DDL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DDL’s price is down $-0.5 (-4.05%) from the day prior. DDL has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DDL’s price action over the past 90 days.

DDL: Daily RSI Analysis DDL's RSI now stands at 0.

DDL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

