Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL): Price Up $0.14 (2.88)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-2.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DDL

Currently, DDL's price is down $-0.12 (-2.34%) from the hour prior. DDL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, DDL ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DDL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DDL’s price is up $0.14 (2.88%) from the day prior. DDL has seen its price go down 13 out of the past 14 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

DDL: Daily RSI Analysis DDL's RSI now stands at 13.0841.

DDL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

