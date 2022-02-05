Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 4%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 3,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 632,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve