Diodes Inc (DIOD): Price Now Near $95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DIOD

Currently, DIOD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.55 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, DIOD ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DIOD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DIOD’s price is up $1.39 (1.49%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DIOD has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Diodes Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DIOD: Daily RSI Analysis For DIOD, its RSI is now at 37.2709.

DIOD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

