Discover Financial Services (DFS): Price Now Near $117.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DFS

At the time of this writing, DFS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.19 (1.91%) from the hour prior. DFS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, DFS ranks 239th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DFS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DFS’s price is down $-3.4 (-2.82%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DFS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Discover Financial Services’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DFS: Daily RSI Analysis For DFS, its RSI is now at 8.2211.

DFS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market