Discovery Inc (DISCA): Price Down $-0.28 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.27)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, DISCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. DISCA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DISCA ranks 60th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

DISCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DISCA’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.94%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Discovery Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DISCA: Daily RSI Analysis DISCA’s RSI now stands at 82.6497.

DISCA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

