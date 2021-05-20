Discovery Inc (DISCA): Price Now Near $32.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DISCA

At the moment, DISCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.75%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DISCA has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Communication stocks, DISCA ranks 70th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DISCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DISCA’s price is down $-0.57 (-1.72%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DISCA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Discovery Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.