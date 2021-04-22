Discovery Inc (DISCA): Price Now Near $38.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DISCA

Currently, DISCA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row DISCA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DISCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DISCA’s price is up $0.33 (0.86%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DISCA has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DISCA’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market