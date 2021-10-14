Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): Price Now Near $3.64; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DHC

At the moment, DHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.68%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on DHC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DHC ranks 182nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DHC’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. DHC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on DHC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows DHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DHC: Daily RSI Analysis For DHC, its RSI is now at 100.

DHC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

