Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

