Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 83.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average of $257.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

