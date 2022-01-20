Docebo Inc (DCBO): Price Now Near $54.15; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DCBO

Currently, DCBO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.32 (4.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DCBO ranks 98th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DCBO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DCBO’s price is up $2.22 (4.27%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DCBO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DCBO: Daily RSI Analysis For DCBO, its RSI is now at 35.4117.

DCBO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

