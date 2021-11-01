Docebo Inc (DCBO): Price Up $1.94 (2.58)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DCBO

At the time of this writing, DCBO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, DCBO ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DCBO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DCBO’s price is up $1.94 (2.58%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DCBO has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DCBO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DCBO: Daily RSI Analysis For DCBO, its RSI is now at 49.1991.

DCBO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

