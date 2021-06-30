Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB): Price Now Near $99.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DLB

At the moment, DLB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, DLB ranks 196th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DLB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DLB’s price is down $-0.76 (-0.76%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row DLB has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dolby Laboratories Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.