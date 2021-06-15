Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB): Price Now Near $99.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DLB

Currently, DLB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DLB has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DLB ranks 222nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DLB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DLB’s price is down $-1.32 (-1.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DLB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dolby Laboratories Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.