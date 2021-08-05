Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB): Price Up $0.28 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DLB

Currently, DLB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DLB has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DLB ranks 112th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DLB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DLB’s price is up $0.28 (0.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DLB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DLB: Daily RSI Analysis For DLB, its RSI is now at 9.3333.

DLB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

