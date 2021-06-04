Dollar General Corp (DG): Price Down $-1.06 (-0.51)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DG

At the moment, DG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DG ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

DG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DG’s price is down $-1.06 (-0.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dollar General Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.