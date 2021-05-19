Dollar General Corp (DG): Price Now Near $203.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DG

At the moment, DG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.71 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. DG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, DG ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DG’s price is down $-1.7 (-0.83%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dollar General Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

