Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR): Price Now Near $109.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DLTR

At the time of this writing, DLTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, DLTR ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DLTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DLTR’s price is up $0.25 (0.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on DLTR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DLTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

