Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR): Price Now Near $115.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DLTR

Currently, DLTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. DLTR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on DLTR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DLTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DLTR’s price is down $-1.14 (-0.98%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DLTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

