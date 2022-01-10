Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $485,485.00 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $140.96 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

