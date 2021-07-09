Dominion Energy Inc (D): Price Down $-0.68 (-0.9)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.44 (-0.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for D

Currently, D (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as D has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, D ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

D’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, D’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.9%) from the day prior. D has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows D’s price action over the past 90 days.