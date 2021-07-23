Dominion Energy Inc (D): Price Now Near $74.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for D

At the moment, D (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, D ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

D’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, D’s price is up $0.35 (0.47%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as D has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on D; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows D’s price action over the past 90 days.

< D: Daily RSI Analysis For D, its RSI is now at 21.4724.

D and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For D News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on D may find value in this recent story:

IEA Bags Coal Ash Removal Contract by Dominion Energy

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has been awarded the Chesterfield Coal Ash Removal contract at the Chesterfield Power Station in Virginia by Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) to IEA’s subsidiary Saiia Construction, which specializes in industrial heavy civil construction for the power generation, aggregate mining, and pulp and paper sectors. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly, legislation requires Dominion Energy t

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market