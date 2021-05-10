Dominion Energy Inc (D): Price Now Near $79.66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for D

Currently, D (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that D has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on D; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

D ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

D’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, D’s price is up $1.12 (1.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dominion Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market