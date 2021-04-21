Dominion Energy Inc (D): Price Now Near $80.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for D

At the time of this writing, D (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as D has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

D’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, D’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on D; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dominion Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For D News Traders

Investors and traders in D may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Dominion Energy Donates $30,000 to Charities in Honor of Employee Volunteers

Dominion Energy will recognize six employees Wednesday for their volunteer efforts during 2020. As part of their recognition, a $5,000 donation from the company’s Charitable Foundation will be made to each winner’s non-profit of choice.

