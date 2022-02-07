Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

