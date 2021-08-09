Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ): Price Now Near $530.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DPZ

At the time of this writing, DPZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (0.08%) from the hour prior. DPZ has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DPZ ranks 90th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

DPZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DPZ’s price is down $-2.97 (-0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DPZ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Dominos Pizza Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DPZ: Daily RSI Analysis DPZ’s RSI now stands at 0.

DPZ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

