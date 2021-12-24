Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 229.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $545.84 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

