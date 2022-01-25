Domo Inc (DOMO): Price Down $-1.62 (-3.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DOMO

At the moment, DOMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DOMO has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DOMO ranks 263rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DOMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DOMO’s price is down $-1.62 (-3.73%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Domo Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DOMO: Daily RSI Analysis For DOMO, its RSI is now at 45.2605.

DOMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

