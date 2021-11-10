Domtar CORP (UFS): Price Now Near $54.2; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UFS

At the moment, UFS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UFS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UFS ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Supplies stocks.

UFS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UFS’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UFS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UFS: Daily RSI Analysis UFS’s RSI now stands at 47.3684.

UFS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market