dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF stock opened at $675.00 on Friday. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $675.00 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $675.00.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

