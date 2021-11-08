DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Down $-0.21 (-0.63)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DV

Currently, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.39%) from the hour prior. DV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, DV ranks 196th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DV’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.63%) from the day prior. DV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DV: Daily RSI Analysis For DV, its RSI is now at 6.5868.

DV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

