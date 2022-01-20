DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Now Near $25.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DV

Currently, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (3.76%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, DV ranks 199th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DV’s price is up $0.64 (2.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DV: Daily RSI Analysis DV’s RSI now stands at 28.9593.

DV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

