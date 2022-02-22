Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

