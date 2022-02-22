Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $837.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

