Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PLOW traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

