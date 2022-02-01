Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $83.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).