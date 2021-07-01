Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (RDY): Price Now Near $74.78; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RDY
At the moment, RDY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, RDY ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
RDY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, RDY’s price is up $1.27 (1.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as RDY has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RDY’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in RDY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Dr. Reddy's Lab, Fortress Biotech Ink DFD-29 Collaboration Pact For Chronic Skin Disorder Journey Medical Corporation, a partner company of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO), has entered into a collaborative development and commercialization agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) for the DFD-29 (Minocycline Modified Release Capsules 40 mg) for the treatment of rosacea. Journey Medical has acquired global commercialization rights, including the U.S. and Europe, except that Dr. Reddy's has retained certain rights to the program in select markets, including Brazil, Ru
RDY: Daily RSI Analysis
For RDY News Traders
Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Fortress Biotech Ink DFD-29 Collaboration Pact For Chronic Skin Disorder
Journey Medical Corporation, a partner company of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO), has entered into a collaborative development and commercialization agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) for the DFD-29 (Minocycline Modified Release Capsules 40 mg) for the treatment of rosacea. Journey Medical has acquired global commercialization rights, including the U.S. and Europe, except that Dr. Reddy’s has retained certain rights to the program in select markets, including Brazil, Ru
