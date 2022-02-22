Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Body

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 720.93.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

