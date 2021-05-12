Dropbox Inc (DBX): Price Now Near $25.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DBX

At the time of this writing, DBX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DBX ranks 171st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DBX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DBX’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.92%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DBX’s price action over the past 90 days.

