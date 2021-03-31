Dropbox Inc (DBX): Price Now Near $26.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DBX

Currently, DBX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DBX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DBX’s price is up $0.51 (1.94%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DBX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Dropbox Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For DBX News Traders

