Dropbox Inc (DBX): Price Now Near $32.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, DBX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. DBX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, DBX ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DBX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DBX’s price is up $0.59 (1.85%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DBX has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Dropbox Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DBX: Daily RSI Analysis DBX’s RSI now stands at 92.5466.

DBX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Dropbox Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, August 05, 2021–Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

