DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985 over the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

